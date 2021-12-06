Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0718 (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $250.51 million and approximately $72.69 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.95 or 0.00358020 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00143479 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00092053 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002283 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,490,875,250 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

