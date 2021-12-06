Aleph.im Price Tops $0.38 (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $67.99 million and $1.11 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00039225 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00209129 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,261,899 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

