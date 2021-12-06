Algorand Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $11.30 billion and approximately $975.86 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00003553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00183377 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.24 or 0.00572370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014383 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00061756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,744,272,295 coins and its circulating supply is 6,291,470,984 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

