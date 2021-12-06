Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$47.51 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$36.03 and a 52-week high of C$52.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 8.37%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

