Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Position Boosted by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 470.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Alkermes worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,714,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $981,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,399. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

