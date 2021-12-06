Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Up to $174.45

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $174.45, but opened at $180.58. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $183.94, with a volume of 746 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.09.

The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 13.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

