Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Up to $174.45

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $174.45, but opened at $180.58. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $183.94, with a volume of 746 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.09.
The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.73.
In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 13.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
