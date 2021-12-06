Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ALSN traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $37.63. 13,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,214. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.