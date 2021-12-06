AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $181,079.47 and approximately $22.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00033887 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

