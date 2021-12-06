Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOSL traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.55. 6,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,014. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.45. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $46,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,315 shares of company stock worth $2,480,692 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

