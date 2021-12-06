Alphr finance (ALPHR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18,319.00

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $511,305.72 and approximately $18,319.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00055066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.54 or 0.08357257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,767.84 or 0.99929129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00077475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002570 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphr finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphr finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.