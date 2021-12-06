Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Trading Up 3.2%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.49 and last traded at $41.49. Approximately 154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Amada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

