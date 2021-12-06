Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $117,640.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $37.58 on Monday, hitting $3,427.37. 3,421,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,756. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,420.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,419.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

