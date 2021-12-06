Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $117,640.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88.
Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $37.58 on Monday, hitting $3,427.37. 3,421,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,756. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,420.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,419.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.