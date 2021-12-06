Ambire AdEx (ADX) Price Reaches $0.59

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $80.58 million and $8.68 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00037881 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Profile

ADX is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 144,957,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,515,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

