Ambrosus Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $21.03 million and $1.01 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 534,635,829 coins. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

