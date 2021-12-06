AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) shot up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 22,427 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 16,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.

About AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX)

AmeraMex International, Inc engages in selling, leasing, and renting of heavy equipment. It offers products and services to the logistics companies, infrastructure construction, logging companies, military, and forestry conservation organizations. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

