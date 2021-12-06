American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded to Underperform by Evercore ISI

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.62 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

