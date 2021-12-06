American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,325 shares during the quarter. Life Storage makes up 1.8% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Life Storage worth $15,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,961,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,802 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Life Storage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,025,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,747,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,621,000 after purchasing an additional 338,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock opened at $135.75 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.33 and a twelve month high of $139.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSI. Citigroup increased their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

