American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $30.37 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,523 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for about 3.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invitation Homes worth $30,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 74.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,765,000 after buying an additional 7,426,060 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after buying an additional 2,065,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,734,000 after buying an additional 1,443,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,580,000 after buying an additional 1,375,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

