American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $70.72 Million Holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,037 shares during the period. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors accounts for approximately 8.5% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 3.25% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $70,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI opened at $21.97 on Monday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

