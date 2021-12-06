American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299,899 shares during the quarter. Chindata Group makes up 6.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 1.80% of Chindata Group worth $55,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,530,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $6.08 on Monday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 101.35 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

