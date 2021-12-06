American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 186,307 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,307 shares during the period. GDS accounts for 4.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.32% of GDS worth $33,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDS. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in GDS during the second quarter worth $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 69.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 51.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $49.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

