American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 44,933 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,933 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises 2.3% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Extra Space Storage worth $19,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,932,000 after purchasing an additional 650,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $49,214,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 273,042 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.38.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $201.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.46 and a 200-day moving average of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.56 and a 12 month high of $207.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

