American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 8,196 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,196 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up about 2.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $21,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.40.
SBAC opened at $348.69 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.65.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
