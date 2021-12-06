American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 1.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,157,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PLD opened at $154.66 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $157.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.