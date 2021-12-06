American Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 6,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $53.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

