American Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

American Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 162,500 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673,058 shares during the period.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $93.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $102.24 billion, a PE ratio of -178.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.35. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.76.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

