American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $17.65 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.2% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.42 billion, a PE ratio of -43.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.09.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

