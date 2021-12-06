American Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $63.85 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,347 shares of company stock worth $5,735,871. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

