American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 81.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of American International Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 49.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $53.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

