American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by United Bank

United Bank raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.63. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

