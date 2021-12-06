American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 26984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Specifically, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $39,547.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brendan P. Ogrady sold 13,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $90,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,264 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,799. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

