Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) vs. WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Head to Head Contrast

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Amesite and WalkMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite N/A N/A N/A WalkMe -48.69% -189.88% -21.03%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amesite and WalkMe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 1 0 3.00 WalkMe 0 0 9 0 3.00

Amesite currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 525.00%. WalkMe has a consensus price target of $39.71, suggesting a potential upside of 126.42%. Given Amesite’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amesite is more favorable than WalkMe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of WalkMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Amesite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amesite and WalkMe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $60,000.00 410.41 -$4.17 million N/A N/A WalkMe $148.31 million 9.77 -$49.20 million N/A N/A

Amesite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WalkMe.

Summary

Amesite beats WalkMe on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

