Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 808.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares during the period. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,594. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

