Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.49

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.49 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

AMFPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplifon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Amplifon had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $541.32 million during the quarter.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The company was founded by Algernon Charles Holland in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

