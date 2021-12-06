Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.17.

ADI opened at $180.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.21 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.