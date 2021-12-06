Analysts Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

NYSE AMRC traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $80.41. 1,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,355. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,014,777.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,546,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,857,214 in the last ninety days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth $56,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

