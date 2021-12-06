Analysts Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. American Express posted earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $9.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $155.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

