Analysts Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. American Express posted earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $9.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $155.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.