Analysts Anticipate Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Post $0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 31,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,220,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 282,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHLB opened at $27.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $29.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.