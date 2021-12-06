Analysts Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). DURECT reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of DRRX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.97. 835,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in DURECT by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

