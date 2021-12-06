Analysts Anticipate Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Impinj reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Impinj.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. Impinj’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,051,834 shares of company stock worth $82,198,980 over the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Impinj by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 68,733 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,098,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI stock traded up $4.36 on Monday, hitting $74.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,921. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $56.32.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.