Analysts Anticipate Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Intrusion reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 167.23%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

INTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intrusion by 1,010.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Intrusion by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intrusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intrusion by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Intrusion has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

