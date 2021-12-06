Analysts Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.27. Medpace reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,387 shares of company stock valued at $11,734,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.98. The company had a trading volume of 184,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,850. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.78. Medpace has a one year low of $130.74 and a one year high of $231.00.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

