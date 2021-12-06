Analysts Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. The RMR Group posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

RMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.04. 71,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,777. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.