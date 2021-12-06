Analysts Expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will post $23.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.24 million to $24.50 million. Kamada posted sales of $31.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $95.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.41 million to $96.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $98.15 million, with estimates ranging from $69.40 million to $126.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Kamada had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

KMDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the third quarter valued at $141,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Kamada stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.02 million, a PE ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

