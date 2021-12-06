Analysts Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post $207.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.60 million to $211.10 million. Perficient posted sales of $162.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $753.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $751.90 million to $757.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $910.01 million, with estimates ranging from $879.10 million to $930.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $128.53 on Monday. Perficient has a 1-year low of $45.95 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.16 and its 200 day moving average is $106.74. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 227.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 890.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Perficient by 130.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.