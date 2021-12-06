Analysts Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to Post -$2.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will post earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.27). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.90) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.74) to ($8.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($9.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.62) to ($8.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,659,000 after acquiring an additional 753,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after acquiring an additional 689,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,773 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RETA traded down $29.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,572,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,486. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

