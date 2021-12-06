Analysts Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce sales of $61.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.60 million to $63.40 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $62.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $242.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.70 million to $250.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $247.25 million, with estimates ranging from $236.60 million to $257.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $132,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,687 shares of company stock worth $694,942 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.