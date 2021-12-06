Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Busey Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Busey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.41 million.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $26.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Busey by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,534 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in First Busey by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,412,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,832,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,871,000 after buying an additional 116,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.