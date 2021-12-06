Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.60. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$148.51 price objective (up from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$163.18.

CM opened at C$140.10 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$107.44 and a twelve month high of C$152.87. The stock has a market cap of C$63.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$147.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$145.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 41.92%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.17, for a total transaction of C$1,103,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$342,906.10. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275 in the last three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

