Analysts Offer Predictions for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will earn $8.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.61.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HRMY. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $35.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.91 and a beta of -0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 45,607 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 293.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 21,975 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $1,498,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,143 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

